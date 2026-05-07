Lucknow Weather and Rain Forecast for LSG vs RCB IPL 2026

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The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Match 50 between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faces a potential threat from unsettled weather tonight. While the contest at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is a crucial battle for points, players and fans alike are keeping a close watch on the sky over Lucknow. You can follow Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match scorecard here.

Following unseasonably cool conditions and recent rainfall in the region, the atmosphere remains somewhat unstable, creating a window for potential interruptions during the primary playing hours.

Lucknow Rain Forecast and Probability

According to current meteorological data for Lucknow on Thursday, 7 May, the day began with mixed conditions. While the early afternoon saw sunny spells with a temperature of 29°C, the broader daily forecast indicates a significant shift as evening approaches. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate: SRH Move Closer to Playoffs Spot After Win Over PBKS.

The probability of rain during the daytime is recorded at 55%, with light rain expected to develop. Crucially for the match, which starts at 19:30 IST, the chance of precipitation persists into the early evening at approximately 20%. Some models suggest a window of light rain between 19:00 and 20:00 IST, which could lead to a delayed toss or a brief interruption during the first powerplay.

However, the outlook for the latter half of the match is far more promising. Conditions are forecast to clear significantly after 20:00 IST, with skies expected to be clear by 22:00 IST. Temperatures are predicted to drop to a comfortable 22°C during the night.

Humidity and Dew Factor

While rain is the immediate concern, humidity will play a vital role in the game’s tactical progression. Average humidity levels are expected to be around 61% tonight.

High humidity often translates to significant dew at the Ekana Stadium. In such scenarios, the ball becomes difficult for bowlers, particularly spinners, to grip, making it prone to skidding faster off the surface. This typically grants a distinct advantage to the side batting second, as the chasing team often finds the batting conditions more favourable under lights once the moisture sets in.

Lucknow Weather Live

Pitch Conditions and Strategic Impact

The Ekana Stadium pitch is widely regarded as one of the most challenging for batters in IPL 2026. Characterised by its black soil, the surface is traditionally slow and sticky, offering considerable grip for spinners and cutters.

The average first-innings score at this venue this season has hovered around 155. If weather conditions remain overcast, the seamers, including Mohammed Shami for LSG and the duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood for RCB, may find additional lateral movement with the new ball. If a full game is possible, any total exceeding 170 is considered highly competitive on this surface.

Tonight’s result has major implications for the points table. A victory for Royal Challengers Bengaluru would see them move to 14 points, potentially surpassing Sunrisers Hyderabad for the top spot based on their superior Net Run Rate of +1.420. For Lucknow Super Giants, currently languishing at the bottom of the table with only two wins, the match is a fight for professional pride and mathematical survival in the tournament.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 12:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).