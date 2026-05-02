Delhi Weather Update: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Hit NCR, IMD Orange Alert Issued for Next 48 Hours

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Delhi-NCR received a sudden spell of rain on Saturday night, bringing temporary relief after a warm and humid day. The overnight showers arrived just hours after temperatures in the region had begun rising again, briefly interrupting the warming trend that had set in following earlier rainfall this week.

The India Meteorological Department has issued orange and yellow alerts for different parts of Delhi-NCR, warning residents of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next 48 hours. Officials have cautioned that weather conditions remain volatile, with scattered rainfall and strong winds likely across multiple pockets of the region.

Delhi Weather Update

Delhi Temperatures on the Rise Before Night Showers

Earlier in the day, Delhi had already begun showing signs of significant warming. At Safdarjung, the minimum temperature stood at 25.9 degrees Celsius while the maximum touched 38.6 degrees Celsius - both reflecting a clear upward trend compared to the previous day. Other weather stations across the region, including Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge, and Ayanagar, reported similar increases, pointing to a widespread warming pattern before the night showers arrived.

What IMD Had Predicted for Delhi-NCR

The IMD had already flagged unsettled weather conditions, issuing a yellow alert for the next two days. The forecast included very light to light rain along with thunderstorms, lightning, and winds reaching 30 to 40 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h. Meteorologists had also indicated that daytime temperatures would hover between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius, with humid conditions persisting across the region.

Western Disturbance Behind Unstable Weather, No Heatwave Expected

According to weather experts, a fresh western disturbance is currently influencing northwest India, triggering a cyclonic circulation over adjoining areas. This system is expected to keep conditions unsettled, with intermittent light rain likely in parts of Delhi-NCR over the coming days. Crucially, experts have confirmed there is no possibility of a heatwave in the region for at least the next week.

Forecasts suggest Delhi-NCR will continue to see patchy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in the days ahead, with temperatures expected to remain in the mid-to-high 30s during the day and nights staying warm and humid.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 11:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).