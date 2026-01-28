New Delhi, January 28: After recording its wettest January in four years, the national capital is set for a week of fluctuating winter conditions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) update today, January 28, Delhi will experience a brief respite from rainfall until the end of the month, though a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to bring a new spell of showers on February 1. Residents can expect shallow to moderate fog during the morning hours and a significant dip in temperatures as a cold wave sweeps through parts of the region over the next few days.

Temperature Fluctuations and Cold Wave Alert for Delhi

The IMD has forecast a "gradual fall" in minimum temperatures by three degrees Celsius to five degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours. While the minimum temperature on Wednesday hovered around 12 degrees Celsius, it is expected to plunge to a chilly five degrees Celsius to seven degrees Celsius by Saturday, January 31. Weather Forecast Today, January 28: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Delhi Live Weather Forecast and Updates

Maximum temperatures are likely to remain "below normal," settling between 17 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius through the end of the week. The weather office has issued a warning for isolated cold wave conditions across Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana during this period.

Fog and Visibility Concerns

Commuters in the Delhi-NCR region have been advised to exercise caution due to "shallow to moderate fog" predicted for the morning hours from January 29 to February 1.

Visibility: Likely to drop significantly during early morning and late-night hours.

Likely to drop significantly during early morning and late-night hours. Cloud Cover: Generally cloudy to partly cloudy skies will persist, keeping the daytime chill intact.

Rain Forecast for February 1

While the city remains dry between Wednesday and Saturday, a new weather system is approaching. A Western Disturbance is slated to affect Northwest India starting the night of January 30. This system is expected to trigger light rain and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds (reaching 30-40 kmph) in the capital on Sunday, February 1. Delhi Weather Today: Delhi-NCR Braces for Winter Rain Spell As IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Air Quality Index in Poor Category.

A Record-Breaking January

This weather shift follows an unusually active month for Delhi. On Tuesday, the city recorded 4.2 mm of rain, bringing the monthly total to 25.3 mm - the highest January rainfall since 2022. This excess moisture, combined with shifting wind patterns from the Himalayan region, has contributed to the prolonged cold spell and the "very poor" air quality levels currently affecting the city.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IMD). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2026 07:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).