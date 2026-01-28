The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a sharp weather divide across the country on January 28, with Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Haryana on Red Alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds (40–60 kmph) due to an intense Western Disturbance. While the Himalayan regions, including Shimla, continue to face heavy snowfall and freezing "cold day" conditions, central and eastern cities like Kolkata and Hyderabad remain hazy but dry with stable winter warmth. Meanwhile, southern metros like Bengaluru and Chennai are expected to see mainly clear to misty skies with pleasant, warm temperatures ranging between 28°C and 31°C, contrasting sharply with the stormy conditions in the north. Gurgaon Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Rain and Thunderstorms This Week; Check Details.

