New Delhi, March 21: In a shocking incident, a woman in Delhi, who tried to save her brother from a fight with three men, was later molested by the trio. Reports inform that the incident was reported from south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri where the woman had intervened in the fight to save her brother. A report by TOI stated that the three accused are also alleged to have robbed a truck driver in Aya Nagar before the incident. The two crimes were reported within half an hour of each other. Delhi Shocker: Man Shoots Son Dead After Argument Over His Liquour Consumption, 33 Years After He Killed His Own Mother.

In the wake of the incident, the Delhi Police arrested three men, who have been identified as Yogesh, 26, Baljeet, 30, and Naveen Lohmod, 25. The report adds that all the accused are residents of Aya Nagar in south Delhi. Soon after the incident, the woman called the cops to report being molested by the men in a Scorpio car. Delhi Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Allegedly Stabs Couple to Death, Consumes Poison Later.

As soon as a complaint was filed, cops rushed to the crime spot and met the woman. The victim narrated her ordeal and told that the men in the Scorpio car had picked a fight with her brother who had gone there to pick up some relatives in Fatehpur Beri. She added saying that when she intervened and tried to save her brother, the accused misbehaved with both of them and then sexually assaulted her. According to a report by TOI, Atul Thakur, DCP (South) said that the Police have registered a case of gangrape on the woman’s complaint and a case of robbery on the complaint of the truck driver.

