Delhi, August 6: In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old man allegedly stabbed a couple to death in front of their two children and then killed himself by consuming poison in the early hours of Wednesday morning. According to a Hindustan Times report, the alleged murderer was an e-rickshaw driver, who stabbed the victims several times with a meat cleaver, killing them on the spot.

The two families often quarrelled over minor domestic matters such as disposing of wastewater and garbage outside their houses. Police officers informed that the suspect was conscious till the time they had reached the crime spot, but died in the hospital after that. Delhi Businessman Plots Own Murder So Family Can Get Insurance Money.

The deceased was a motor mechanic and his wife, who was a homemaker. In a similar shocking incident of crime from the national capital in June this year, a Delhi businessman, who was found hanging from a tree, had hired four people for his own murder to get insurance money for his family. The 37-year-old businessman, Gaurav Bansal, was found hanging in outer Delhi's Baprola Vihar area on June 10.

