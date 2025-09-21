New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Three people, including two state-level cricket players and a national-level football player, were stabbed during a robbery attempt in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar on Saturday night, police said.

According to officials, the incident took place near Kalka Garhi Village, under the jurisdiction of Amar Colony Police Station. The victims sustained stab injuries to their legs and back and were admitted to hospital.

Police said two of the attackers were caught, while the others managed to escape.

Speaking to ANI, national-level football player Bhavishya recounted the incident, "I saw someone's phone being snatched, and when we tried to save him, we were stabbed in the legs, and then my brother in the back. The snatching was done by a man named Sagar... After snatching the phone, 4-6 snatchers started attacking the victim, who was an elderly man... We were only able to catch 2 people, while the rest ran away."

State-level cricket player Daksh also described the attack, saying, "We saw an elderly person being robbed and assaulted with a knife. When we tried to save him, two of us were attacked... We don't know the snatchers, but they live here only, and the name of the attacker was Sagar... Such incidents have happened here before as well, including incidents of shooting and stabbing..."

Another victim, Mitthu, told ANI, "I was passing by a park where 3 boys were in a car... They caught me and assaulted me... 2-3 boys who tried to save me were also injured... They snatched my mobile phone and cash... I was blinded and robbed while I was taking my regular walk... I am a tailor by profession... I have never seen the snatchers before and I could not see their faces..."

The victims also alleged that the area had witnessed similar violent incidents earlier, raising concerns over safety in the locality.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

