Dramatic scenes unfolded in Delhi after fire broke out in a building. According to initial reports, the fire broke out in a coaching centre in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar on June 15. The blaze caused panic among people, including students, inside the building. Some of them used wire cables to climb down the structure. A video of the people risking their lives and using wire cables to escape the fire is going viral on social media. There has been no report of death or injury so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details were awaited. Delhi Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in Bawana Industrial Area, No Casualty or Injury Reported.

Delhi Fire Video:

#WATCH | People escape using wires as fire breaks out in a building located in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar; 11 fire tenders rushed to the site, rescue operation underway (Source: Delhi Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/1AYVRojvxI — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

Delhi Fire Update:

All persons have been rescued from the building; fire fighting operation concluded. So far, no major injuries reported: Delhi Fire Department https://t.co/HHWxon6umP pic.twitter.com/1JIH4cgaWB — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

