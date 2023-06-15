New Delhi, June 15: A massive fire broke out at a coaching centre in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area on Thursday, a Fire Department official said, adding that a rescue operation is currently underway.

Director of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said that a call regarding the blaze at the Gyana Building was received at 12.28 p.m. Delhi Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts in a Factory in Kirti Nagar Industrial Area, Firefighting Operation Underway.

Blaze Erupts at Coaching Centre in Mukherjee Nagar Area:

#WATCH | People escape using wires as fire breaks out in a building located in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar; 11 fire tenders rushed to the site, rescue operation underway (Source: Delhi Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/1AYVRojvxI — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

"A total 11 fire tenders have been rushed to the site and rescue operation is going on," said Garg. Delhi Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in Bawana Industrial Area, No Casualty or Injury Reported.

Meanwhile, reports emerged that several students managed to come out from the second floor of the building using ropes and wires. More details are awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2023 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).