Mumbai, June 26: Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra will be in category 3 of the state government's five-level unlock plan irrespective of weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy percentage. The Maharashtra government had earlier announced to ease coronavirus-induced lockdown and restrictions based on infection positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy numbers in districts. However, the entire state will now see level-3 restrictions in view of emerging cases of COVID-19 new variant - Delta Plus - and threat of a possible third wave. Delta Variant is More Transmissible Than Other Variants, Could Account For 90% New COVID-19 Infections in EU by August-End, Says ECDC Director Andrea Ammon.

Maharashtra has reported 21 cases of new Delta Plus variant so far. Of these, Ratnagiri has the highest (9), followed by Jalgaon (7), Mumbai (2) and one each in Thane, Palghar, and Sindhudurg districts. Nipah Virus Scare in Maharashtra: Deadly Virus Found in Bats in Mahableshwar Cave, Know All About the Infection.

What Will Remain Open, Partially Open and Shut Under Level-3 Restrictions?

Essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4 pm on all days.

Non-essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4 pm on all days expect on weekends.

Restaurants will be allowed dine-in facility with 50 per cent capacity till 4 pm on weekdays.

Restaurants will be allowed to remain open for takeaways and home deliveries on Saturdays and Sundays.

Gyms and salons will remain open till 4 pm at 50 per cent capacity.

Private offices are allowed till 4 pm on all days at 50 per cent capacity.

Local train services will remain partially operational for healthcare workers and those engaged in providing essential services.

Public transport buses are allowed to ply with full capacity. No passenger will be permitted to stand.

Malls, theatres, and multiplexes will remain shut.

E-commerce services like Amazon, Myntra and Flipkart are allowed.

School, colleges and coaching centres will remain closed.

A maximum of 50 guests will be allowed for weddings and a total of 20 people can attend funerals.

Social and cultural gathering are allowed with 50 percent capacity on weekdays.

Sports are allowed between 5 to 9 am and 6 to 9 pm on all days.

At construction sites, onsite labourers will be allowed to work. Others will have to leave by 4 pm.

Films shoots can happen in a bubble and no movement outside is allowed after 5 pm.

Maharashtra FDA Minister Dr Rajendra Shingne has warned of a potential third wave that could cause a staggering 50 lakh COVID-19 cases, of which around 8 lakh would be active cases needing hospitalisation. He also apprehended that up to 10 per cent of the patients (5 lakh) could be children.

