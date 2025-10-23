Deoria, October 23: A horrifying incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district when a man allegedly stabbed his gay partner in the genitals after catching him raping his six-year-old daughter. Police confirmed that the shocking crime took place on Tuesday night at a rented accommodation where the two men lived together.

According to officials, the child’s father and the accused, identified as Ram Babu Yadav, had been in a homosexual relationship for several years. The girl’s father had separated from her mother due to his sexual orientation and lived with Yadav as a couple. Recently, the minor girl began living with her father after her parents’ separation. Gay Dating App Racket in Hyderabad: 65-Year-Old Man Trapped, Filmed and Extorted After Being Lured to Hotel Room by Young Man in Ameerpet; 3 Arrested.

The situation escalated when the father heard his daughter’s screams late at night. On searching the room, he found Yadav assaulting the child. In a fit of rage, he grabbed a knife and repeatedly stabbed Yadav in the genitals before alerting the local police station. Noida: Gang Offers Sex to Gay Men, Record Obscene Videos and Extort Money From Them; 3 Arrested (Watch Video).

Police reached the spot, took Yadav into custody, and admitted him to a government hospital under supervision. The survivor was immediately sent for medical examination, and her statement was recorded. Authorities have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh confirmed that necessary legal action is underway. He added that both men worked together, with Yadav being a daily-wage labourer and the girl’s father performing as a dancer in a local orchestra troupe.

Officials stated that Yadav admitted to being in a homosexual relationship with the child’s father. The investigative team is awaiting medical reports before proceeding with further legal measures.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

