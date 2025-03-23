Noida Police has arrested three men—Sandeep Singh, Vishnu Singh, and Rahul—for luring gay men after offering them sex, secretly recording their obscene videos, and extorting money from them. The gang would trap victims, film them in compromising situations, and blackmail them for huge sums. Many victims were so traumatised that they even contemplated suicide. After receiving multiple complaints, Noida Police launched an operation and nabbed the accused. Further investigation is underway. Watch the video here. Gay Dating App Scam in Ghaziabad: Gang Use Grindr To Lure Man Into Sex, Film Act and Blackmail Him for INR 1.4 Lakh; 3 Arrested.

Gang Offers Sex to Gay Men, Records Obscene Videos, and Extorts Money

ये हैं संदीप सिंह, विष्णु सिंह और राहुल। समलैंगिक लड़कों को बुलाते हैं। फिर उनकी अश्लील Video बनाकर ब्लैकमेल करके पैसा वसूलते हैं। उन लड़कों को ये इस कदर मजबूर कर देते हैं कि कई बार वो मन में सुसाइड करने का भी ठान लेते हैं। नोएडा पुलिस ने आज तीनों धर दबोचे। pic.twitter.com/go5H7E9IzU — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 23, 2025

