Mumbai, April 30: Senior IPS officer Deven Bharti has been appointed the new commissioner of Mumbai police, officials said on Wednesday. Bharti will take charge as the city's top cop later in the evening from incumbent Vivek Phansalkar, who is retiring after serving the force for 35 years.

While the state home department issued an order concerning Bharti's appointment, it has downgraded the post to the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), an official said. The coveted post of Mumbai police commissioner has traditionally been of the ADGP rank, but it had been upgraded to the DG rank in a few recent postings. Vivek Phansalkar Retires: Mumbai Police Commissioner Receives Traditional Guard of Honour As He Bids Farewell to Illustrious 35-Year Career (Watch Video).

Senior IPS Officer Deven Bharti Appointed New Mumbai Police Commissioner

Deven Bharti, Mumbai Police Special Commissioner has been appointed the city’s new Police Commissioner, succeeding IPS officer Vivek Phansalkar pic.twitter.com/T61lNKtvad — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) April 30, 2025

Who Is New Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti?

A 1994-batch IPS (Indian Police Service) officer, Bharti is currently the special commissioner of the Mumbai police. Before that, he had served the 50,000-strong police force in the metropolis in various capacities, including as joint commissioner of police (law and order), additional commissioner of police (crime), and deputy commissioner of police (crime). Mumbai Cop Dances With Woman on Local Train During Duty Hours, Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

In his long career, he has also headed the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), besides serving as the inspector general of police (law and order ) in the state police headquarters. Before being assigned to the Mumbai police, Bharti had also served on central deputation. Known for his investigative skills, Bharti has been a part of many high-profile cases, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people were killed.