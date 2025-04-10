A Mumbai police officer was suspended after a video of him dancing with a woman inside a local train’s second-class ladies’ coach went viral. The officer, SF Gupta, was on duty to ensure women’s safety but instead joined in the woman’s impromptu dance, leading to a breach of conduct. Initially seen observing the scene, Gupta soon began chatting with the woman and danced along, unaware he was being filmed. The video quickly spread on social media, prompting the Government Railway Police (GRP) to take swift action. Authorities emphasised that on-duty personnel must avoid distractions like video-making. A default report was filed, and Gupta was summoned for questioning. Following the incident, the railways suspended him for violating the professional code expected of security personnel while on duty. Reels Craze Lands Bihar Cop in Trouble: Female Sub-Inspector Suspended for Making Social Media Reels In Uniform During Duty Hours in East Champaran (Watch Video).

Bhaiya feelings Nehi rok aye 😌😉 Suspended pic.twitter.com/9El9YnV2du — The Kerala Girl🪷🕉️( Bharath ki Beti ) (@da_kerala_girl) April 8, 2025

