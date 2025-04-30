Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar retired on Wednesday, April 30, after a 35-year illustrious career, receiving a ceremonial Guard of Honour in a formal send-off marking his service. A video of the same has surfaced on social media. Appointed as Commissioner on June 30, 2022, Phansalkar led several key initiatives, including the launch of dedicated cybercrime police stations to combat the rising tide of digital offences. Known for his focus on public safety, technological advancements, and community policing, Phansalkar earned wide respect within the force and among the community. His tenure leaves a lasting imprint on Mumbai’s law enforcement landscape. Who Will Be New Mumbai Police Commissioner? Vivek Phansalkar To Retire on April 30; Deven Bharti, Sanjay Kumar Verma, Sadanand Date and Archana Tyagi Among Contenders for Top Post.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar Retires

𝕄𝕌𝕄𝔹𝔸𝕀 | Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar bid farewell to his illustrious 35-year career today, culminating in a ceremonial sendoff with full honors. A traditional Guard of Honour was accorded to him, marking the respect and appreciation for his dedicated… pic.twitter.com/Z6CwaZTiKF — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) April 30, 2025

