Bengaluru, March 7: Alcohol prices in Karnataka are expected to rise as the state government plans to align liquor rates with those of neighboring states. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while presenting the 2025-26 state budget, announced a review of alcohol pricing.

The move follows a significant rise in beer prices earlier this year after the state increased beer duties on January 20. The price of a 650ml beer bottle surged by INR 10-45, depending on the brand. The excise duty on liquor has been raised from 185% to 195% of the billing price, or INR 130 per bulk litre, whichever is higher. As a result, bottle prices have jumped, with some increasing by INR 45. Bengaluru Beer Shortage: Locals Brace for Scarcity of Their Favourite Beverage and Subsequent Price Hike.

The state's excise tax collection reached INR 36,500 crore the previous year, and the target for the coming year is INR 40,000 crore. Liquor Sale in Karnataka: Alcohol Sales During New Year Celebrations in State Touch INR 308 Crore.

Liquor vendors have expressed concerns that the price hikes, especially on beer, could lead to a 10% drop in sales. Karunakar Hegde, president of the Federation of Wine Merchants' Associations, highlighted a supply shortage due to slowed production, further impacting the market. According to the TOI, despite a surge in liquor sales earlier in the year, the state claims the hikes are necessary to address revenue shortfalls within the excise department.

