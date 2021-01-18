New Delhi, January 18: A differently-abled lab technician from Delhi helped a woman deliver a baby boy on a moving train. The incident took place on Saturday night onboard Jabalpur bound Madhya Pradesh Samparkranti Covid-19 special express. Sunil Prajapati helped the woman in delivery after following instructions over a video call from senior eye surgeon.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the woman started crying due to labour pain after the train crossed Faridabad junction. Her due date was January 20 and was travelling to her in-laws to Damoh along with her minor daughter and brother. Prajapati used a thread string taken out of shawl and blade from shaving kit pouch. Central Railway Staff Help Woman, Travelling in Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Special Train, Deliver Baby Girl on Independence Day 2020.

The incident took place in B3 coach when the train was passing through Mathura district. The railway protection force team took the woman passenger and her newly born baby to Mathura district hospital. The woman has been identified as 30-year-old Kiran. Mumbai Woman Delivers Baby at Dombivali Railway Station, Medical Assistance Given on Platform For Re 1.

“Since there was no woman passenger in the coach, I preferred not to take a chance and informed my superior Dr Suparna Sen, who alerted Agra and Gwalior stations to put medical staff on standby,” reported TOI quoting Prajapati as saying. The man is currently posted in the pathology department of Northern railway Delhi division hospital, Chandani Chowk. Sen also lauded the efforts of Prajapati.

