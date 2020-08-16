Mumbai, August 16: The Central Railway staff on Saturday helped a 25-year old woman passenger travelling on the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin special train deliver a baby girl, a press statement from Railways read.

The woman identified as Dolly Sani had boarded the train at Kozhikode and suddenly developed labour pains when the train reached Panvel (Raigad). Both the mother and baby girl have been shifted to a hospital by the station staff. Mumbai Woman Delivers Baby at Dombivali Railway Station, Medical Assistance Given on Platform For Re 1.

The railway officials later contacted and informed Sani's husband about her delivery. The Central Railway has termed the incident as an Independence Day gift by the Indian Railways to a fellow citizen.