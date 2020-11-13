Srinagar, November 13: A group of BSF personnel posted in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura celebrated Diwali by lighting diyas and bursting firecrackers on Friday. Pictures and videos of Border Security Force (BSF) jawans celebrating Diwali, also known as Deepavali, were shared by news agency ANI. In videos, BSF soldiers are seen lighting diyas and bursting firecrackers to mark the festival of light. Happy Diwali 2020 Wishes For Indian Soldiers: Send Shubh Deepavali HD Images to Our Jawan Along With WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Wallpapers, Messages And SMS.

"We have two families, one that is back home and the other is BSF with whom we are celebrating. People in the country can enjoy the festival, we are here to ensure it," a jawan guarding the country's border said. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people to light a Diya as a "salute to soldiers" guarding borders, saying words cannot do justice to the sense of gratitude for their exemplary courage.

BSF Jawans Celebrate Diwali, Watch Video:

J&K: Border Security Force jawans light candles & burst firecrackers to celebrate #Diwali in RS Pura. A jawan says, "We've two families, one that is back home & the other is BSF with whom we're celebrating. People of the country can enjoy the festival, we're here to ensure it." pic.twitter.com/SKfijuHU3g — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2020

"This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can't do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders," PM Modi tweeted. After Prime Minister's appeal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) urged people to post a photo with 'diyas' for soldiers on social media.

"This Diwali, PM Narendra Modi has launched this special campaign to let us express our gratitude for our bravest of the brave soldiers. Request you to post a photo with diyas for our soldiers using #Salute2Soldiers on social media," the BJP said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2020 10:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).