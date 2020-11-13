New Delhi, November 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people of the country to remember soldiers who are guarding borders even in festival season. In his message on Diwali, PM Narendra Modi said the country is grateful to security personnel and their families and ensuring the safety of each citizen. He also urged people to light a Diya or earthen lamp in honour of India's soldiers. Diwali 2020: PM Narendra Modi Likely to Celebrate Deepavali With Indian Soldiers Deployed in Border Areas, Say Reports.

"This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders," PM Modi tweeted. He also shared a clip of his Mann Ki Baat radio programme in which he had urged citizens to remembers jawans deployed in border areas even during festivals. Happy Diwali 2020 Wishes For Indian Soldiers: Send Shubh Deepavali HD Images to Our Jawan Along With WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Wallpapers, Messages And SMS.

PM Narendra Modi's Message on Diwali 2020:

This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders. pic.twitter.com/UAKqPLvKR8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2020

Earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also greeted the nation on the eve of Diwali or Deepawali, which signifies the victory of good over evil. In his message, President Kovind urged citizens to become a lamp of hope and prosperity for the poor, destitute and needy people of the society. "May this grand festival of happiness and light bring delight, peace and prosperity to each and every house of our country," he said.

Vice President Naidu urged people to celebrate the festival of lights adhering to the health and hygiene protocols in view of COVID-19 pandemic. He said that Deepawali that is celebrated with traditional fervour and zeal, it signifies the victory of good over evil and reaffirms our belief in the noble ideals and morals of Lord Rama's life, adding that the celebrations transcend the boundaries of India.

