Diwali is one of the most important Hindu festivals celebrated with grand celebrations every year. It is celebrated by following various rituals, traditions and customs across the country. People greet each other on the occasion with 'Happy Diwali' wishes and greetings. As we celebrate the occasion, we bring to you a list of Diwali wishes and HD images to send Indian soldiers. While we are enjoying the festivities at home, it is our jawans who are guarding our borders, ensuring the country's geographical boundaries are safe and sound. Diwali 2020 falls on November 14 and the celebrations continue to a few more days. As we celebrate Deepavali, here are some messages and wallpapers to share with Indian soldiers. It also includes Happy Diwali WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, HD Images, Wallpapers, Instagram Stories, Messages and GIFs to send on the occasion. Happy Diwali 2020 Greetings in English: Send Lakshmi Pooja HD Photos, WhatsApp Stickers, Deepavali Images, SMS, GIF Messages and Quotes to Family and Friends.

Diwali being one of the traditional Hindu festivals is celebrated with great fanfare in the country. Every household observes it great varying festivities. Hence, it is all the more a time when people who are away from homes miss their dear ones. These thoughtful wishes can surely make them feel at home. You can also send Happy Diwali HD Images to add on to the festive fervour. Diwali 2020 Greetings & HD Images: From Marathi to Bengali, Know How to Wish 'Happy Diwali' in Different Indian Languages.

Happy Diwali Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy Diwali.

Happy Diwali 2020 Invitation Card (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Happiness Is in Air It's Diwali Everywhere Let's Show Some Love And Care And Wish Everone Out There Happy Diwali!

Happy Diwali 2020 Messages to send soldiers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Lakhsmi Bring Joy to You and Your Loved Ones. Happy Diwali and Lakshmi Puja

Happy Diwali GIF

GIF Greetings: Happy Diwali Wishes to You!

Happy Diwali 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Happy Diwali Wishes to You

Diwali Greetings in English (Photo Credits: File Image)

How to Download Diwali WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to send messages and greetings. You can also download Diwali WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to soldiers on duty, We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Diwali!

