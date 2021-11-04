Srinagar, November 4: The Indian and Pakistani armies on Thursday exchanged Diwali sweets at two points on the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir. Defence sources said the customary exchange of Diwali sweets took place between the two armies at the Aman Setu bridge near the Kaman post in Uri sector of the LoC.

The other point of exchange was Tithwal on the Kishenganga River in Tangdhar sector of the LoC in Kupwara district. Diwali 2021 Wishes for Soldiers: Thank You Messages and Shubh Deepavali Greetings for Indian Army.

Diwali 2021: India, Pakistan Armies Exchange Sweets on LoC in Kashmir

On the occasion of #Diwali and as a gesture for promoting Peace, Harmony & Compassion India & Pakistan Army held a Flag meeting & exchanged sweets at Kaman Aman Setu #Uri & Tithwal Crossing on Kishanganga River in #Tangdhar, #Kupwara in #JammuAndKashmir @PIBKohima pic.twitter.com/WwpM3WQMVk — PRO Kohima, Ministry Of Defence (@prodefkohima) November 4, 2021

"The exchange of sweets was done as a gesture of promoting peace, harmony and compassion in the true spirit of the festival," the army said. "The events have been held when both the armies have been strictly following the Ceasefire Agreement on Line of Control."

