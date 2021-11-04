As the country is celebrating Diwali today, Let us take some time and wish Happy Diwali to the brave soldiers of our country. It is the soldiers' dedication and bravery due to which we are able to celebrate such lovely festivals safely at our homes. Here are few Thank You Messages and Shubh Deepavali Greetings for the brave soldiers of Indian Army, who are the biggest strength of our nation.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)