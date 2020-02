DMK MLA S Kathavarayan From Gudiyatham Constituency Dies at 59 in Chennai

Kathavarayan dies of illness (Photo Credits: ANI)

Tamil Nadu, February 28: DMK MLA S Kathavarayan from Gudiyatham (SC) constituency in Tamil Nadu Assembly died to due illness at a private hospital in Chennai today. He was 59 years and was hospitalised for more than a month due to heart ailments. According to an Indian Express report, he underwent bypass surgery on January 4 and was recovering. But he passed away on Friday owing to complications in his health.

AP Nanthakumar, Vellore Central district secretary of DMK as quoted said, "He has been undergoing treatment for heart problems, and bypass surgery was performed on 4 January." KPP Samy, Former State Minister & DMK MLA, Dies at 57 After Suffering From Kidney Illness.

Check ANI tweet:

Tamil Nadu: DMK MLA from Gudiyatham constituency, S Kathavarayan passes away in a Chennai hospital, due to illness. pic.twitter.com/eQSiOIFM9W — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2020

Kathavarayan's death follows KPP Samy, former state minister & DMK MLA from Tiruvottiyur who passed away at the age of 57 in Chennai on Thursday. According to an ANI update, he died after suffering from a prolonged illness. He was the Fisheries Minister in 2006 – 2011 DMK government.