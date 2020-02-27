KPP Samy, Former State Minister & DMK MLA, Dies at 57 After Suffering From Kidney Illness

KPP Samy (Photo Credits: ANI)

Tamil Nadu, February 27: KPP Samy, former state minister & DMK MLA from Tiruvottiyur passed away at the age of 57, early morning on Thursday in Chennai. According to an ANI update, he died after suffering from a prolonged illness. He was the Fisheries Minister in 2006 – 2011 DMK government. According to a Times of India report, Samy was undergoing treatment for the past few months and was not able to move.

He died in this home. With Samy's death, DMK has lost two MLAs in the present assembly. In 2011, K P P Samy was arrested in connection with a case relating to the murder of a fisherman in 2006. The former minister had come under the scanner following suspicion that the fisherman was abducted and killed.

Check ANI tweet:

The fisherman was reportedly an AIADMK supporter and went missing in September 2006. His family had complained that they suspected the involvement of Samy and his family members, police sources said.