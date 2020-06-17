Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Doctors, Healthcare Workers Treating Coronavirus Patients Shouldn't Be Denied Quarantine Facilities And Salary Payment, Says Supreme Court

News Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 11:32 AM IST
File image of Supreme Court | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, June 17: Supreme Court on Wednesday said that doctors and healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients should not be denied quarantine facilities. Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta informed that the Central government had already issued a circular saying that the salaries must be paid to doctors and other health care staff. He further said that Chief Secretaries of states must ensure that salaries are not denied to the health care workers. Any violation of this would attract punishment.

The Apex Court asked the Union of India to look at the issue and pass necessary directions to states for payment of salaries and other required quarantine facilities to doctors and health care workers who are in the frontline dealing with coronavirus patients in the country. India Records Highest Single Day Spike of 2,003 COVID-19 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Total Cases Rise to 3,54,065.

SC said doctors and healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients shouldn't be denied quarantine facilities

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by a doctor, Dr Arushi Jain, for separate facilities and timely salaries, among others, for COVID19 frontline health workers, including doctors and other related staff on Wednesday. India recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,003 deaths and 10,974 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours on Wednesday. The total number of positive cases in the country has increased to 3,54,065. 

