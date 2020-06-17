India Records Highest Single Day Spike of 2,003 COVID-19 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Total Cases Rise to 3,54,065

New Delhi, June 17: The coronavirus tally in India crossed to 3.5 lakh-mark on Wednesday after record rise of 10,974 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that 2003 new COVID-19 deaths have been reported, taking the total death toll to 11,903. Apart from this, the Health Ministry said that the total number of positive cases in the country now stands at 3,54,065, including 1,55,227 active cases, and 1,86,935 discharged.

According the Union Health Ministry's website, Maharashtra continues to lead in the coronavirus tally in India. Data says 1,13,445 have been confirmed with COVID-19, out of which 57,851 recovered while 5,537 died. Meanwhile in Delhi, 44,688 cases have been confirmed, out of which 16,500 recovered and 1,837 died. Another state that has more than 40,000 cases is Tamil Nadu, where 48,019 people have been confirmed with COVID-19, out of which 26,782 recovered and 528 died. India’s Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 52.47%, Tally of Patients Recovered From COVID-19 Rises to 1.8 Lakh.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Union government informed that the recovery rate has now improved to 52.47 percent, which increased from 49.95 percent on June 13. On June 12, the recovery rate was 49.47 percent, on June 11, it was 49.21 per cent while on June 10, the recovery rate was 48.88 percent.

Apart from these, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research Dr Balram Bhargava on Tuesday wrote to Union Health Ministry and sought to ramp up testing for COVID-19 in containment zones and hospitals in Delhi by use of rapid antigen detection test. Currently the State of Delhi has 40 RT-PCR testing labs in both public and private sector. Also, in another update, PM Narendra Modi did a video conferencing with Chief Ministers of states and Union Territories to discuss on the coronavirus situation in the country.

