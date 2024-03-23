Mumbai, March 23: A tragic incident unfolded in a housing society in South Mumbai as a six-year-old female rescued Indie pet dog named Waffle was viciously attacked and killed by two larger-sized pet dogs from the same complex. Waffle's owner, Deepti Jain, has lodged an FIR against the owner of the attacking dogs, Apurve Mehra, and their handlers, Sagar and Anita, primarily under IPC sections 289 and 337 for negligent conduct with respect to animals.

According to a report by the Times of India, the larger dogs, resembling the Cane Corso breed, were unleashed without mouth muzzles, making it difficult for their handlers to control them. Tragically, Waffle succumbed to the injuries sustained in the attack, and Jain's daughter was also injured while trying to protect their beloved pet. Jain expressed concerns over the aggressive behaviour of Mehra's dogs, citing previous incidents reported by other pet owners in the society. Mumbai Dog Attack: Minor Girl Receives 45 Stitches After Pet Canine Attacks Her in Andheri, Case Registered Against Owner.

According to the report, Mehra refuted claims that his dogs are Cane Corsos, asserting that Luna, the female pet, is a mastiff mix, while Carbon, the male, has Indie dog breed lineage. Mehra clarified that the incident occurred when Waffle entered the dog park, where his pets were unleashed despite warnings from his handlers. Expressing remorse, Mehra acknowledged the emotional toll of Waffle's death and attempted to extend an apology to the Jain family. Kid Attacked by Dogs in Thane: Little Girl Falls After Being Chased by Stray Dogs at Lodha Amara Complex in Kolshet, CCTV Video Surfaces.

The incident reignites discussions surrounding responsible pet ownership and safety measures within residential complexes. Animal rights activists have consistently advocated for adopting Indian strays over breed-specific pets, emphasising the need for compassion and awareness in pet care. As investigations proceed and legal actions unfold, the incident underscores the importance of fostering a safe environment within community settings for both humans and animals.

