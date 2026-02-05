Mumbai, February 5: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has officially postponed the online registration process for the sale of 120 flats under its popular "First Come, First Served" (FCFS) scheme. Originally scheduled to open today, February 5, the registration portal has been temporarily halted due to administrative adjustments and technical refinements aimed at ensuring a smoother user experience. Prospective homebuyers across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will now have to wait for a revised schedule to be released by the housing board.

The 120 units, located in various strategic pockets of Mumbai and its surrounding areas, are part of MHADA's effort to clear unsold inventory from previous lotteries. Unlike the traditional lottery system where winners are chosen by a computerised draw, the FCFS scheme allows applicants to book a specific flat immediately upon successful payment and documentation, making it a highly anticipated opportunity for middle- and lower-income groups. How To Download Bharat Taxi App.

MHADA Lottery 2026 Postponed: Reasons for the Delay

MHADA officials cited the need for a comprehensive system audit before opening the portal to the general public. Given the high volume of traffic expected for "First Come, First Served" bookings, the authority is working to upgrade its server capacity to prevent crashes, a common issue during previous high-demand registration windows.

Additionally, some minor corrections regarding the final pricing and carpet area of a few units in the Konkan and Mumbai boards are reportedly being finalized. MHADA has assured applicants that the delay is temporary and intended to protect the interests of genuine buyers. New Aadhaar App Launched: Know How To Download, Its Top Features.

MHADA Lottery 2026: Details of the 120 Flats

The current inventory includes a mix of 1BHK and 2BHK configurations. These flats are primarily located in areas such as Virar, Mira Road, and Shirdhon, catering to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG) categories.

Eligibility : Applicants must have a valid domicile certificate of Maharashtra and meet the income criteria specified for each category.

: Applicants must have a valid domicile certificate of Maharashtra and meet the income criteria specified for each category. Pricing : The units are priced significantly lower than the prevailing market rates in the private sector, staying true to MHADA's mandate of providing affordable housing.

: The units are priced significantly lower than the prevailing market rates in the private sector, staying true to MHADA's mandate of providing affordable housing. Process: Once the portal reopens, applicants must register, upload documents, and pay the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) to lock their preferred unit.

MHADA has advised citizens not to fall prey to unauthorised agents or "middlemen" promising guaranteed allotments. The entire process remains digitised and transparent. The new dates for registration will be published on the official MHADA website (housing.mhada.gov.in) and through major newspapers in the coming days.

For those who have already created a profile on the MHADA housing portal, their login credentials and uploaded documents will remain valid. The authority recommends that users double-check their "DigiLocker" integration to ensure quick verification once the window goes live.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2026 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).