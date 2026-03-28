Delhi, March 28: A new Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026 introduced in the Lok Sabha would substantially raise penalties for a range of civic offences in the national capital, including a jump in the fine for allowing a dog to roam without a leash from INR 50 to INR 1,000. The legislation, tabled by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, seeks to amend the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 as part of a broader regulatory update currently under parliamentary consideration.

The bill’s sponsors describe it as part of the government’s ongoing Jan Vishwas reform series aimed at rationalising penalties and decriminalising minor violations, while tightening enforcement where necessary. The proposals, contained in the Jan Vishwas Bill 2026, have drawn attention for their mix of increased fines, removal of certain offences, and reclassification of others to criminal status. ‘Make the Streets Completely Free of Stray Dogs’: Supreme Court Orders Immediate Removal of Dogs From Delhi-NCR Streets.

Scope of Proposed Penalty Changes

Under the draft legislation, many small‑value fines currently prescribed in the MCD Act would be raised substantially. In addition to the dog‑leash increase, fines for tethering cattle on public roads or defacing house numbers would rise to INR 1,000. Sanitation‑related offences, such as inadequate garbage collection, could attract penalties of up to INR 500, while improperly allowing filth into the street would lead to INR 200 fines.

Building‑related penalties are also on the rise: failing to vacate a dangerous structure when ordered or occupying a building without a completion certificate would each carry fines of up to INR 1,000. General penalties where no specific fine is prescribed would move from INR 100 to INR 500, with daily continuing penalties increasing to INR 50. SDRF Rescues Pet Pit Bull Dog That Guarded Owner’s Body for 4 Days in Sub-Zero Temperatures Amid Heavy Snowfall in Bharmour (Watch Video).

Decriminalisation and Enforcement Changes

Alongside higher fines, the bill proposes to decriminalise certain outdated or excessively punitive provisions. A notable example is Section 387 of the current Act, under which municipal sweepers could face imprisonment for absence without notice; this would be replaced by a civil penalty of INR 500. Additionally, the bill would remove the highest existing fine in the law — INR 10,000 plus INR 500 per day for starting building work without notice.

Most adjudication of municipal violations would shift away from criminal courts to administrative officers of at least assistant commissioner rank, with a 30‑day window for appeal and a six‑month deadline for case disposal under a new Section 461A.

Stronger Penalties for Some Offences

While many minor offences are set for rationalisation, several acts currently attracting modest fines would instead risk criminal penalties involving imprisonment. For example, depositing items in streets, erecting structures that obstruct thoroughfares, and opening roads without permission could carry up to six months in jail and/or fines of INR 5,000.

The bill’s broader framework reflects a nationwide push to decriminalise hundreds of provisions across numerous laws to improve ease of doing business, a reform agenda reported separately as part of Jan Vishwas 2.0. This wider initiative would remove criminal penalties from hundreds of provisions in 79 central Acts.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 06:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).