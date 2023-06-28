Kanpur, June 28: A disturbing incident has recently emerged from Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh, where a 65-year-old man has been arrested on charges of reportedly sexually assaulting a pet dog. The shocking incident was caught on camera. The accused person was arrested after the video reached authorities. The accused was identified as Anil Sharma. He has been arrested for unnatural sex.

According to the media reports, the incident took place in the Bisa Colony area, within the jurisdiction of Kotwali Nagar police station. The accused was captured on video engaging in sexual assault with a pet dog named Tiger. A vigilant neighbour witnessed the act and immediately brought it to the attention of the dog's owner, Premchand Verma, who is also known as Babli. Deeply disturbed by what transpired, Verma decided to take a stand and promptly filed a complaint at the local police station to address the matter. Bestiality in Delhi: Man Caught on Camera Raping Stray Dog in Hari Nagar, Probe On.

According to local reports, Premchand Verma, the complainant in the case, revealed that there had been previous instances where Sharma had exhibited inappropriate behavior towards the residents. Disturbingly, several of these incidents were captured on video, allegedly showing Sharma engaged in similar acts in the past as well.

Following the incident, the police took immediate action by registering a case against Sharma under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Consequently, Sharma was arrested and remanded to judicial custody as the investigation progressed. The filed First Information Report (FIR) takes into consideration Sharma's alleged acts of molesting both the pet dog and local children. The police said they are treating this matter with utmost seriousness and are committed to ensuring that justice is served. Bestiality in Bihar: Man Rapes Female Dog on Street in Patna, Heinous Act Caught on CCTV (Disturbing Video).

In another shocking incident, a 60-year-old man was arrested in March for raping his pet dog for two years at his home. The incident took place in the Chouhati Payarabagan area of Sonarpur police station of South 24 Parganas.

