RK Puram, February 27: In a shocking incident, a man was caught raping a stray dog in Delhi's Hari Nagar area. The video of the incident went viral on social media and left animal activists and pet lovers in fury. Many people started slamming the act of animal cruelty and demanded strict actions against the perpetrator.

According to media reports, the incident took place at a park in the neighbourhood. The man was caught sexually assaulting a dog by a feeder who recorded the heinous act in their phone for evidence. Reports said that initially police did not take cognisance of the video and were reluctant to report the crime. Bestiality Horror in Mumbai: Man Sexually Assaults Stray Dog Behind Heera Panna Mall in Powai, Arrested.

However, after social media backlash and multiple complaints, they filed a case against the accused. A case was registered against the accused and he has been booked under section 377/11 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Animal Act. Animal Cruelty! Madhya Pradesh Man Repeatedly Rapes Dog, Gets Arrested After His Heinous Bestiality Crime Was Caught in Viral Video.

In another incident of animal cruelty, a man was arrested on January 22 for allegedly raping a two-month-old calf in Uttar Pradesh. The accused was caught by locals in an unnatural position with the animal. The people caught him and handed him over to the police.

