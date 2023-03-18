In a shocking incident, a man in Bihar was caught on video raping a stray female dog at on a road in the Phulwari Sharif area of Patna. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby, and the video has gone viral on social media. The people condemned the accused for his act of animal cruelty and demanded strict action against him. A case has been registered against the accused at Phulwari Sharif police station. Bestiality in Delhi: Man Caught on Camera Raping Stray Dog in Hari Nagar, Probe On.

