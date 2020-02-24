Donald Trump Dinner Menu at Rashtrapati Bhavan: From Morel Mushrooms to 'Regal' Leg of Lamb, Here's What POTUS Will Relish at Banquet Hosted by President Kovind

US President Donald Trump Speaking at 'Namaste Trump' Event (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 24: President Ram Nath Kovind will host a lavish dinner banquet for United States President Donald Trump at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. Donald Trump will be served with super expensive morel mushrooms and iconic Dal Raisina in the dinner. "Regal" leg of lamb will also be on the menu of the extravagant dinner. President Kovind will receive Trump at the Rampurva Bull near the Durbar Hall. Donald Trump, US First Lady Melania Trump Visit Taj Mahal in Agra; See Pics and Video.

According to a report published in NDTV, the dinner will begin with amuse-bouche - a pre-appetizer course in French cuisine. It will be decorated with golden leaves. A famous North Indian street food - Aloo Tikki with Spinach Papdi will be part of appetizers, which also include Salmon Fish Tikka and Lemon Coriander Soup. Donald Trump, PM Modi Garland Mahatma Gandhi's Portrait at Sabarmati Ashram, Spin 'Charkha'; See Pics and Videos.

Dum Guchchi Matar - wild morel mushrooms will be served in the main course. The other dishes in the main meal include, lamb biryani, Raan Aalishaan and Dal Raisina along with mint raita. Hazelnut-apple and vanilla ice cream and Malpua with Rabdi will be part of desserts. Around 100 distinguished guests will attend dinner hosted by President Kovind. Reports also surfaced American officials have raised concerns about Trump’s meals in India who is fond of eating beef steaks and burgers. Stay tuned here for the live news updates of Trump's India visit.

Earlier in the day, Trump arrived in India for a two-day visit. He landed in Gandhinagar along with First Lady Melania Trump, their daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the US President. They visited the Sabarmati Ashram, followed by a joint address of Modi and Trump at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad at an event named “Namaste Trump”. Later in the day, He visited Taj Mahal in Agra.