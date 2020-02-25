Donald Trump India Visit Day 2: Delhi Traffic Police Issue Advisory on Roads to Avoid Today

Traffic Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Delhi, February 25: US President Donald Trump will take part in various programmes in the national capital today. On account of this, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory on roads to avoid due to heavy traffic. According to an ANI tweet, from forenoon till around 4 pm, traffic is likely to remain heavy in the areas of Moti Bagh, Chanakyapuri, India Gate, areas around ITO, Delhi Gate and the adjoining areas of Central and New Delhi.

In the evening, traffic is likely to remain heavy in Chanakyapuri, RML roundabout, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Cantonment, Delhi-Gurgaon Road (NH-48) and the adjoining areas. Necessary traffic diversions as per ground situation may also be enforced. Donald Trump India Visit Day 2 Schedule: Bilateral Talks With PM Narendra Modi, Roundtable With Indian Investors And Defence Deals on US President's Agenda.

The first programme of Trump in Delhi will be a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. A meeting between PresidentTrump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled at Hyderabad House following which exchange of agreements will take place.

Trump will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and meet Indian investors in the US manufacturing sector. President Trump will also have a meet-and-greet with the US embassy staff attend a state dinner at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before his departure from India.

On Day 1 Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump received a 'spectacular' welcome right after landing in Ahmedabad. Their first-day travel itinerary included a visit to Sabarmati Ashram, taking part in the Namaste Trump event and visiting Taj Mahal.