Donald Trump India Visit: Hi-Tea Menu Comprising of Broccoli And Corn Button Samosa & Other Snacks For US President, Melania Trump at Sabarmati Ashram

Donald Trumps lands in India (Photo Credits: ANI)

Gujarat, February 24: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump landed in Gujarat as part of their two-day visit to the country. Reportedly, Donald Trump and his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner will visit Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad before heading to the Motera Stadium. The hi-tea menu for the esteemed guest at Sabarmati Ashram will comprise of broccoli and corn button samosa, Kaju katli, khaman dhokla and other mouth-watering snacks vegetarian snacks items. Ice tea, green tea and multi-grain cookies are also on the menu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a lunch for US President and his wife in Ahmedabad today. The government has hired chef Suresh Khanna from Fortune Landmark Hotel who will prepare food for Trump and Melania Trump in Ahmedabad. According to an ANI update, chef Suresh Khanna shared that the menu has all the veg dishes. President Trump and Melani are likely to relish non-veg dishes at Delhi's Bukhara restaurant. Donald Trump India Visit: What's on the Menu? US President, First Lady Melania to Relish Gujarati Vegetarian Dishes in Ahmedabad, 'Trump Platter' Awaits First Couple at Delhi's Bukhara Restaurant.

Check Hi-Tea Menu of Donald Trump at Sabarmati Ashram:

The Sabarmati Ashram was ‘Father of the Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi’s base after his return to India from South Africa. Gandhi led the Dandi march in 1930 from Sabarmati Ashram. Other international leaders like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have also visited Sabarmati Ashram during their India visit.