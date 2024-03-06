Lucknow, March 6: A 34-year-old woman was allegedly poisoned to death by her husband and in-laws in a suspected case of dowry demand in Lucknow’s Madiaon area. Police have lodged an FIR under sections 498A (cruelty), 328 (causing hurt by poison), and 304B of the Indian Penal Code, as well as under the provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act. Dowry Death in Uttar Pradesh: Court Sentences Man, His Father to Life Imprisonment After Newly-Married Woman Strangulated to Death in Bulandshahr Three Years Ago

According to the complaint filed by the victim, Sandhya Trivedi's brother, Sumit, his sister was married to Ashutosh Trivedi on May 20, 2022. "Shortly after the wedding, Ashutosh Trivedi, along with his brother Alok Trivedi, sister Vandana Trivedi, and their uncles, began demanding dowry. They subjected Sandhya to physical assault and forced her to leave their home," he said in his complaint.

Sumit further elaborated that due to the persistent demands of the in-laws, they managed to collect Rs 1 lakh and sent Sandhya back, 20 days before her demise. “On Tuesday, my sister was beaten and subsequently killed by her in-laws, who administered poisonous substances to her,” he told the police. Shivanand Mishra, the SHO of Madiaon, confirmed that an FIR has been lodged and an investigation is underway. The victim's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. No arrests have been made so far.