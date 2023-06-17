Bhopal, June 17: In a tragic incident, a woman lost her life under alleged circumstances of poisoning by her in-laws in Bihar's Buxor. The complaint lodged by the victim's family prompted the police to initiate an investigation, resulting in the questioning of two individuals who have been implicated in the case. The motive behind this unfortunate incident is said to be the failure to fulfil the demand for a bullet motorcycle as a dowry.

The brother of the deceased woman has revealed distressing details regarding her marital life, India Today reported. Having been married just last year, she endured a harrowing ordeal of incessant physical abuse inflicted upon her due to her inability to fulfil the demand for a bullet motorcycle. Dowry Death in Jharkhand: 23-Year-Old Woman Strangulated to Death Over Dowry in Palamu District; Case Registered Against Seven People, Including Her Husband.

On the day in question, the in-laws of the deceased woman brought her back to their residence, asserting that her health had significantly worsened. Shockingly, it has been alleged that she was surreptitiously administered poison, tragically resulting in her untimely demise. Dowry Deaths: Unnatural Death Of Wife Within Seven Years Of Marriage Not Sufficient To Convict Husband, Says Supreme Court.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man was arrested last week on charges of dowry death after his wife was found dead at their residence in Garhi Chaukhandi village of Noida on Tuesday. The woman’s family alleged that the husband and his family were forcing them to pay a dowry, following which an FIR was registered under provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

