Hyderabad, January 7: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have arrested a 39-year-old YouTuber for allegedly creating and circulating child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on his digital platform. The accused, identified as Kambeti Satya Murthy, was apprehended in Visakhapatnam following a technical investigation into his channel’s content.

The investigation began in October when police registered a suo motu case after identifying problematic videos on Murthy's YouTube channel, "Viral Hub." Specialised units within the Cyber Crime wing conducted a digital audit of the channel, which boasts over 2.5 lakh subscribers and approximately 400 uploaded videos. According to officials, the technical analysis provided sufficient evidence that the content violated both the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act. Assam ‘MMS Leak’ Case: Minor Girl Attempts Suicide in Cachar After Youth Leaks Videos of ‘Forced’ S*x Acts on Social Media, FIR Registered.

Police reports indicate that Murthy’s content shifted from general influencer interviews to the targeted exploitation of minors. The accused reportedly conducted interviews with teenagers aged between 15 and 17, during which he posed sexually explicit and obscene questions. In one specific instance cited by investigators, the accused allegedly directed two minors to engage in sexual acts for the camera, which authorities have classified as a grave case of sexual exploitation for commercial gain.

Murthy has been active on social media since 2018. Investigators noted a distinct pattern in his online behaviour: he initially gained a following by interviewing local influencers using vulgar or "clickbait" language to drive traffic. As his subscriber base grew, he allegedly escalated to targeting minors to further increase views and ad revenue. This progression from controversial commentary to the creation of illegal content is a central focus of the prosecution's case. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Drunk Father Drags Minor Daughter From Home, Assaults Her in Forest Area; Booked Under POCSO Act.

Despite the arrest, the "Viral Hub" channel remains accessible to the public. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the Cyber Crime wing stated that the department is currently in the process of formal communication with Google and YouTube to seek a permanent takedown of the channel.

This arrest follows a broader initiative by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau to monitor "dark web" activities and social media platforms for the circulation of exploitative material. In recent months, regional authorities have intensified their "cyber patrolling" efforts to identify and prosecute individuals involved in the storage or distribution of CSAM.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

