Mumbai, October 23: Braving the COVID-19 pandemic, an 87-year old homoeopathic doctor in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra continued his efforts of providing treatment to people of the village. According to a tweet by ANI, the doctor named Dr Ramchandra Danekar, travels about 10 km barefoot on his bicycle daily to provide door-to-door medical treatment to the poor in the village. Reports inform that the doctor has been visiting patients on his bicycle for last 60 years. COVID-19 Testing in India Crosses 10-Crore Mark, Coronavirus Count Inches Closer to 78 Lakh With 54,366 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 1,17,306.

Speaking to ANI, the homoeopathic doctor said he has been travelling to the villages for the last 60 years. He said due to the outbreak of coronavirus, many doctors in the region are scared of treating poor patients but he has no such fear. "For the last 60 years, I've been visiting villagers almost daily. Due to fear of COVID-19, doctors are scared of treating poor patients but I've no such fear. Nowadays, young doctors are only after money, they don't want to serve poor", Danekar said.

Maharashtra: A 87-year old homoeopathic doctor in Chandrapur district braves #COVID19 pandemic to treat villagers. He travels 10 km barefoot on his bicycle daily to provide door-to-door medical treatment to the poor. He has been visiting patients on his bicycle for last 60 years. pic.twitter.com/E9OrHB7uOx — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020

In India, the coronavirus tally rose to 77,61,312 with a spike of 54,366 new infections and 690 deaths in 24 hours. The death toll due to coronavirus has now mounted to 1,17,306. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,25,197 cases, including 42,831 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

