Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday told members of the ruling PTI that "switching parties won't earn them any good", saying that "turncoats must also keep in mind that early elections can also be called in the country", Dawn reported.

While addressing a press conference here, the Minister said: "Those who are changing parties and thinking they will get respect, they are wrong." Rashid Ahmed's remark come a day before a session of the lower house to deliberate on the opposition's no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Pakistan PM Imran Khan Says He Wants To Emulate India's Foreign Policy.

The session called by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser will commence on Friday at 11 a.m. On Wednesday,Khan was informed that the party's allies had decided to side with the opposition, causing the ruling PTI to gear up efforts to appease its annoyed coalition partners. Pakistan PM Imran Khan Warns Dissenting PTI Members, Says ‘Their Offspring Would Be Unable To Find Spouses’.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Khan invited the nation to participate in the PTI's March 27 power show at Islamabad's Parade Ground, calling on the people to join him in "standing against evil".