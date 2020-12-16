Shimla, December 16: An earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the mild-intensity quake struck Mandi region in the hill state. There were no reports of any damage, officials said.

The Himalayan region is highly prone to earthquakes. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 13km south-southwest of Mandi. The quake struck the region at 0207 hours today, the NCS said.

Here's the tweet:

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter Scale occurred at 13km south-southwest of Mandi at 0207 hours today: IMD, Himachal Pradesh — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2020

In October, an earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. The quake was reported at an epicentre at a depth of 24km SSW of Dharamshala, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

