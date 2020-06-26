Kargil, June 26: An earthquake of 4.5-magnitude on Richter scale hit Ladakh on Friday, said National Center for Seismology. The epicentre of the quake was 200 km from Kargil district of the union territory and at a depth of 25 Km. Till now, there are no reports on the collateral damage of injury in the quake. Earthquake in Haryana: Quake of 2.8 Magnitude on Richter Scale Strikes Near Rohtak.

Tremors were felt at around 8:15 pm. Panic gripped the area after the medium-intensity quake struck the district. According to reports, tremors were also felt in Srinagar, the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir. More details are still awaited.

ANI's Tweet:

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit 200 km north-west of Kargil, Ladakh: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2020

Earlier in the day, a low intensity earthquake was reported in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. The tremors measured as 3.3 magnitude on the richter scale and struck near Tura, located in eastern part of the state. The affected region is nearly 300 km away from the state capital of Shillong.

