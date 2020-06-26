Shillong, June 26: A low intensity earthquake was reported on Friday in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. The tremors measured as 3.3 magnitude on the richter scale and struck near Tura, located in eastern part of the state. The affected region is nearly 300 km away from the state capital of Shillong. Earthquake in Haryana: Quake of 2.8 Magnitude on Richter Scale Strikes Near Rohtak.

"An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit 79 km west of Tura, Meghalaya," said a statement issued by the National Center for Seismology. The alert of earthquake came at around 7:40 pm, and it was yet to be confirmed at what time the tremors were actually felt by the locals.

No damage to property or human casualties were reported in the earthquake as the tremors were of low-to-mild intensity. Statement from the administration officials in Tura region was awaited by the time preliminary reports emerged.

Update by ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit 79 km west of Tura, Meghalaya: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2020

Earlier in the day, a similar low-intensity earthquake was reported close to the National Capital Region (NCR). Tremors of 2.8 magnitude were felt near Rohtak in Haryana. The region lies close to New Delhi, which has witnessed nearly a dozen small-scale quakes since April. No loss of lives or properties have been reported in the spree of quakes over the past two months.

