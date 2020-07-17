New Delhi, July 17: An earthquake of intensity 5.3 on the Richter scale struck the Myanmar-India border on Friday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). Till now, there are no reports of any injuries or casualties. Also, no damage to property has been reported. Earthquake in Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Quake of Magnitude 4.8 Reported Near Port Blair.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hit 270 km North-East of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar islands. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake was reported at 8:12 pm. Earthquake in Jammu & Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 3.9 on Richter Scale Hits 88 Km East of Katra.

In the morning, two earthquakes stuck India- one in Jammu and Kashmir and another in Andaman and Nicobar islands. The quake in Jammu and Kashmir was of 3.9 magnitude, while quake which stuck Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar islands was of 4,8 magnitude.

