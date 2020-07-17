Port Blair, July 17: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Ritcher scale hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday. According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake struck 250 km East of Port Blair, which is the capital of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The National Centre for Seismology informs that the quake hit the region at 10:31 am today, i.e. on July 17.

There is no report of any casualty or damage to property in Port Blair due to the tremor. The region is prone to earthquakes caused by the meeting of the Indian tectonic plate with the Burmese microplate along an area known as the Andaman trench. Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred at 4:55 am today, 88 km east of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir. There have been no reports of any damage to property or lives.

Here's the tweet:

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck 250 km East of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 10:31 am today: National Center for Seismology (NCS) pic.twitter.com/vg1dFcI4UU — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

Another strong earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck hit Papua New Guinea today, i.e. on July 17. The powerful quake struck 174km North North-East (NNE) of Port Moresby, which is the capital of Papua New Guinea.

