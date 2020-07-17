Jammu & Kashmir, July 17: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred at 4:55 am today, 88 km east of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, according to National Center for Seismology. There have been no reports of any damage to property or lives. On June 27, a mild-intensity earthquake, measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale had hit Jammu and Kashmir.

Similarly, on July 1, a medium-intensity earthquake hit 103 km east of Jammu and Kashmir. A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Rajkot in Gujarat on Thursday morning. Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake Measuring 4.5 on Richter Scale Hits Rajkot. Quake of Magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale Occurs 88 Km East of Katra: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred at 4:55 am today, 88 km east of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/qiw5z5nmcZ — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

There was another earthquake on July 16, a quake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale struck Karimganj in Assam today at 7:57 am, according to the National Center for Seismology.

