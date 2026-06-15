Egg Attack on Kunal Ghosh: TMC Leader Targeted Outside Mamata Banerjee’s Home in Kolkata (Watch Video)

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and MLA Kunal Ghosh was targeted in an egg-throwing incident on Monday as he was leaving the residence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. A local youth hurled an egg at Ghosh’s vehicle amid a gathering of party workers and security personnel, marking the latest in a series of public confrontations targeting TMC leadership.

The incident unfolded rapidly as Ghosh, newly appointed as the North Kolkata organizational district president, stepped out of the Chief Minister's Kalighat residence following a high-profile party meeting. Security personnel quickly intervened, detaining the youth at the spot before escalating tensions could lead to further conflict. Abhishek Banerjee Attack: 6 Arrested in Connection With Attack and Harassment of TMC MP in Sonarpur, West Bengal.

This confrontation comes amid severe internal rebellion and mounting public backlash against the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. Public anger has visibly intensified across the state, resulting in multiple aggressive encounters where angry mobs and locals have targeted ruling party politicians. Kalyan Banerjee Attacked: After Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP From Sreerampur Allegedly Assaulted in West Bengal’s Hooghly (Watch Video).

TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Attacked With Egg

VIDEO | Kolkata, West Bengal: Youth throws an egg on TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh, who was leaving from the residence of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. pic.twitter.com/pROrLbnc0f — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 15, 2026

Just days prior to the attack on Ghosh, senior TMC leaders Abhishek Banerjee and MP Kalyan Banerjee faced violent mob assaults in Sonarpur and Hooghly, respectively, where they were pelted with stones and eggs. Additionally, arrested local TMC officials, including Ashish Chakraborty and Bappaditya Dasgupta, have faced angry crowds chanting slogans and vandalizing property during police escorts.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 07:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).