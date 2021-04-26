Flash lending is a revolutionary financial product unique to the decentralized finance world as it has no corresponding centralized finance product or service. It allows the borrower to take a loan, use it for profitable operations, and return it together with interest within the same blockchain transaction. Through its nature, flash lending adds more depth to the concept of democratized finance by allowing everybody to act as a significant player in the field for any given instance, using up to the total liquidity available on a platform.

Flash lending is risk-free for liquidity vaults and strengthens the concept of democratized finance as it allows the borrowers to use the entire available capital of the vaults. Hence, operations that were available only to a small group of entities with many funds become available to everyone.

Equalizer is the first flash loans marketplace of Decentralized Finance, a dedicated platform that brings together liquidity providers and borrowers.

On one side the platform incentivizes LPs for staking their funds in secure vaults, by receiving more tokens coming from the fees of the flash loans provided. Additionally, the LPs are automatically part of the Yield farming program, designed to stimulate long-term liquidity providers.

On the other side, borrowers are provided with a plethora of liquid pools (vaults) that will bring more advantages than any other competitor in the market: lower fees, a wider range of tokens, a minimum level of available liquidity and reliability in any market condition.

Equalizer offers many advantages over the popular do-it-all DeFi protocols and sets itself a class apart by offering scalable and multi-chain infrastructure. dedicated protocols and strong business model:

By capitalizing on the advantages that our system offers, users are empowered to an unprecedented degree to seek opportunities and capitalize from operations such as:

Arbitrage

Liquidations and self-liquidations

Collateral swapping

Flash minting

Portfolio rebalances

Loans refinancing

Our business model is based on a single core service: providing a secure and reliable platform for flash loans. By offering a tailor-made service needed to create a strong foundation, we aspire to become a solid building block of the Decentralized Finance market. If you are still confused to understand something, then you can get information by visiting our website.