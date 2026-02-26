Patna, February 26: The Bihar government has strengthened its push for entrepreneurship with the updated Bihar Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana 2026, a flagship initiative designed to reduce unemployment and promote self employment across the state. The scheme offers financial assistance of up to INR 10 lakh to eligible youth, women, and members of SC, ST, and OBC communities who wish to start or expand their own businesses.

Financial Assistance Details

Under the scheme, beneficiaries can receive a total project assistance of INR 10 lakh to establish micro and small enterprises in manufacturing, trading, or service sectors. Nitish Kumar Reiterates His Election Promise of INR 2 Lakh Aid for Women Entrepreneurs Under Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana.

Out of the sanctioned amount:

INR 5 lakh is provided as a grant and does not need to be repaid.

The remaining INR 5 lakh is given as a loan, repayable in 84 easy monthly installments.

Women entrepreneurs enjoy additional benefits. They are not required to pay any interest on the loan portion, while male beneficiaries are charged only 1 percent simple interest. This makes the scheme highly affordable and supportive for first time business owners. Bihar Farmer ID Registration: How To Apply as Agri Stack Deadline Ends Today.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana, applicants must:

Be a permanent resident of Bihar

Be between 18 and 50 years of age

Have passed at least Matriculation

Belong to the unemployed category or plan to start a new enterprise

Ensure only one member per family applies

The scheme primarily targets educated unemployed youth, women, and individuals from SC, ST, and OBC categories.

Required Documents

Applicants must upload the following documents during the online application process:

Bihar residence certificate

Matric certificate for proof of date of birth

Intermediate certificate or equivalent qualification

Caste certificate, if applicable

Aadhaar card and PAN card

Bank passbook copy and cancelled cheque

Passport size photograph and signature

How to Apply Online

The application process is fully digital through the official portal: udyami.bihar.gov.in.

Steps to apply:

Visit the official website. Register using your name, mobile number, and Aadhaar details. Fill in personal information and select your business category. Upload required documents. Review and submit the form, and keep a copy for future reference.

Boosting Entrepreneurship in Bihar

The Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana 2026 is a major opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs in Bihar who want to shift from job seekers to job creators. By combining grants, low interest loans, and an easy online process, the state government aims to promote inclusive growth and strengthen the MSME sector across rural and urban areas.

